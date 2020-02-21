Ministry: Private sector must be supported to increase cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The strengthening of the private sector must be ensured if there is will to increase the level of cybersecurity in the country, Head of the Innovations and Digital Development Department of Azerbaijan's Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry Rashad Azizov said at a press-conference on Cybersecurity Week, Trend reports on Feb.21.

According to Rashad Azizov, work should be carried out in two directions to achieve this goal. First of all, it is the support of IT companies that are creating cybersecurity software. The second is supporting startup projects.

Currently, innovation centers and agencies have designed a number ofstartup projects. The main problem for startups is the low pace of development and implementation. As a result, these projects may be "stolen" by other countries, Azizov said.

Rashad Azizov noted that there was a case when a startup on cybersecurity was developed in Azerbaijan and its implementation in the country was initiated, but eventually - having risen in status, it then was grabbed and "migrated" to Dubai.

The second International Cybersecurity Week will be held in Azerbaijan on March 2-6, 2020. The event is organized for the second year by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in order to increase the effectiveness of interaction and raise the level of awareness in this area.

