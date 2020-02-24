Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op in high tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand cooperation in the field of high technologies, a source in the Turkish government told Trend on Feb. 24.

"Along with the expansion of cooperation, the two fraternal countries will exchange experience. Cooperation will be strengthened in the field of artificial intelligence, cloud technology, robotics and nanotechnology," the source said.

The source also added that the parties will also share knowledge and experience in the field of support for startups. Collaboration is planned to be carried out in 2020-2021.

The source in the government also emphasized that Turkey could share its experience with Azerbaijan in creating an independent regulatory structure in the field of communications.

