StealthMail, Microsoft hold Cybersecurity Day in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Ensuring multilevel security of business correspondence by e-mail and data protection are the most pressing issues of cybersecurity, a Microsoft representative Denis Pasechnik said at the Cybersecurity Day event hosted by StealthMail and Microsoft in Baku on Feb. 27, Trend reports.

According to the Microsoft representative, StealthMail is a partner of Microsoft, working on creating solutions aimed at making e-mails safe and invisible for mail and scam servers. These solutions give full control over the data inside the letters, their encryption and access rights, thus they provide full protection of electronic correspondence.

"In the Azerbaijani market, the StealthMail team carefully examines the attacks, information about which is provided to us by partner companies, and this is one of the main starting points of our activity," StealthMail representative Yevgeniy Verzum said.

According to the StealthMail representative, fraud and spoofing, that is, data substitution, impersonation and phishing, are among the main modern threats in cybersecurity. StealthMail is engaged in protecting personal data from these threats, he noted.

The technologies used in the light of creating the described solutions allow protecting the data transfer process, exercising full control over the encryption, provide cloud data storage, real-time backup and other advantages, Yevgeniy Verzum added.

StealthMail team has experience in the development and implementation of secure telecommunication systems for large industrial enterprises and emergency response services, including police, fire and ambulance control centers to coordinate joint actions. The StealthMail team also contributed to the development and implementation of TETRA (Professional Mobile Radio) professional communication systems. The team is the creator and developer of Secure Dynamic Communication Network and Protocol (SDNP).