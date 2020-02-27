StealthMail event in Baku focuses on creating anti-cyber attack software

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

StealthMail company is developing cyber ​​attack prevention programs, the company’s Chief Technology Officer Evgen Verzun said at the Cybersecurity Day event hosted by StealthMail and Microsoft in Baku on Feb. 27, Trend reports from the event.

“In 2016, the number of cyber attacks on Azerbaijani companies amounted to more than 2.2 million, and 84 percent of these attacks account for companies in Baku,” Verzun noted. “In order to avoid such threats as cyber attacks, our company has developed its own program that stores all sent and received emails in the cloud storage, which provides up to 100 percent protection from threats.”

The company’s chief technology officer said that the email client not only allows users to safely negotiate and implement business correspondence, but also has the ability to revoke the sent letter at any time, which makes it impossible to read the erroneously sent letter.

StealthMail team has experience in the development and implementation of secure telecommunication systems for large industrial enterprises and emergency response services, including police, fire and ambulance control centers to coordinate joint actions. The StealthMail team also contributed to the development and implementation of TETRA (Professional Mobile Radio) professional communication systems. The team is the creator and developer of Secure Dynamic Communication Network and Protocol (SDNP).