StealthMail develops effective encryption, data transfer technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

StealthMail has developed an effective Stealth encryption and data transfer technology based on the principles of Secure Dynamic Network Protocol (SDNP), the company’s Chief Technology Officer Evgen Verzun said at the Cybersecurity Day event hosted by StealthMail and Microsoft in Baku, Trend reports.

"There are such types of software as Oxygen Forensic Suite or NSO Group, which are available in the public domain and are designed to hack popular instant messengers," Evgen Verzun said.

Evgen Verzun noted that recently, the WhatsApp Messenger was subjected to such an attack, so, when using the Google search engine it was possible to receive all correspondence of a public WhatsApp group (chat) including media files by just entering the name of the group.

Moreover, Evgen Verzun recommended not sending invoices for payment and other business and personal documents through instant messengers.

"All messengers, without exception, have vulnerabilities in one area or another. It is impossible to protect yourself from being listened and to fully protect personal data," Verzun said.

StealthMail creates programs that provide security in electronic correspondence systems and offers multi-level business data protection solutions.

These solutions include encryption of stored and transmitted data, management of user rights, restriction of access to protected data, control of operations performed according to the company's security policy, and the ability to revoke sent emails.

StealthMail team has experience in the development and implementation of secure telecommunication systems for large industrial enterprises and emergency response services, including police, fire and ambulance control centers to coordinate joint actions. The StealthMail team also contributed to the development and implementation of TETRA (Professional Mobile Radio) professional communication systems. The team is the creator and developer of Secure Dynamic Communication Network and Protocol (SDNP).