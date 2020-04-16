Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos, Ultisat Inc. sign cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has signed an agreement with the US UltiSat, Inc., one of the world's leading satellite services company, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos.

According to the agreement, UltiSat will provide data services in the Middle East and Europe using the resources of the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite.

“We are glad to have UltiSat in our portfolio as a strong and reliable partner,” stated Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos. “We truly believe that this cooperation will ensure that every community is provided with data services that are of high demand in these challenging times.”

“UltiSat is excited about our new relationship with Azercosmos,” said Chris Hetmanski, EVP of Business Development. “We look forward to working closely with our new partner in the coming months to deploy advanced, managed network services for our customers.”

Azercosmos is the premier satellite operator in the South Caucasus. Azerspace-1, the telecommunication satellite operated by Azercosmos, provides highly-reliable broadband and broadcast solutions to its customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

The company operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and the low-orbit satellite Azersky.