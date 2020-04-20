Bank of America: Automation, deglobalization to become major post-coronavirus global trends
Latest
So-called "presidential election" in Nagorno-Karabakh is a clear violation of international law: Turkish expert
President Ilham Aliyev: In current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal
President Ilham Aliyev: For two months, state should pay 190 manats a month not to 200,000, but 600,000 people
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC (PHOTO)