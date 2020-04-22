Azercell suspends service fee for Paycell!

Leading mobile operator takes the next step towards fighting against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak!

The leading mobile operator of the local market “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to support its subscribers during the special quarantine regime applied in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. Thus, starting from April 10, 2020 service fee temporarily will not be charged for the inquiries sent in frame of the “Paycell” service.

It is worth recalling that, Azercell subscribers can transfer a gift balance to the Prepaid (SimSim) number in the amount of 0.2 AZN, 0.5 AZN or 1 AZN via Paycell. To take advantage from the offer, it is required to text the relevant mobile number to 9204, 9200 or 9202, respectively.

For more information about the service, please, head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/zero_balance_options/paycell/

