CU Rewards online trading platform may be introduced in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Malaysia, Export Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan and Malaysian Consumption Union Global Technology company discussed issues on introduction of CU Rewards online trading platform in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Consumption Union Global Technology company is developing special electronic platforms for e-commerce. The number of subscribers of the CU Rewards online trading platform is more than 10 million, including more than 200,000 sellers. The platform will enable Uzbek exporters to sell their products to end consumers in Southeast Asia online.

The advantages of the electronic platform are its wide use by trading companies in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China and other promising markets, the availability of contact details of the seller, allowing the buyer to directly contact the exporter, as well as the implemented Cashback system, which is attractive to importers. The site is available in many languages, including the Uzbek language in test mode.

As a result of the videoconference, the parties agreed to consider signing a cooperation agreement between the Export Promotion Agency and Consumption Union on the introduction of an electronic trading platform CU Rewards in the country, as well as joint development of e-commerce, the report said.

Prospects of introduction of electronic trading platforms of Consumption Union Global Technology company in Uzbekistan were discussed first time in January 2020, during the meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan Exporters Association Mukhtor Umarov with high ranking representatives of Consumption Union Malaysia company in Kuala Lumpur.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini