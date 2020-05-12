Iran's Ports & Maritime Organization talks cyberattacks on ports' systems

TEHRAN, Iran, May 12

Trend:

CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran said that several cyberattacks were made against the systems of several ports and caused damage to a number of private operating systems in the ports.

“The recent cyberattacks against the main ports' systems have failed; however, they infiltrated and damaged a number of private operating systems in the ports,” Mohammad Rastad said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

He emphasized that the protection and cyber security systems should be strengthened and updated.

Rastad went on to explain the recent performance of Iran ports amid coronavirus outbreak.

“Although the performance of all the southern ports is negative, all the northern ports have a positive performance,” he said.

He added that the performance of Fereydoun Kenar port has grown by about 200 percent.

"Anzali port, which has had negative record for several years, has also become positive this Iranian year [began March 20, 2020], and we are witnessing the growth of performance in the ports of Astara and Nowshahr," he noted.

“Since the capacity of storage silos in Amirabad port is higher than in other northern ports, there is more demand for unloading and loading cargo in this port,” he said.

“The queue to enter the port of Amirabad usually reaches eight ships,” said Rastad.