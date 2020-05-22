Bakcell offers 50 GB just for 30 AZN in the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

In order to meet the increasing demand of customers for bigger data volumes, Bakcell introduced new 50 GB internet package, which is offered for as low as 30 AZN.

By this offer, Bakcell provides its customers with an opportunity to enjoy full potential of the best and fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan. This large data package will be useful for those customers, who would like to watch or upload high quality video content, have an instant access to social media and entertainment, watch live HD quality streams, sports and concerts in real time and use increasingly sophisticated next generation mobile applications.

“Modern customer experience requires faster and better mobile internet, as well as the larger volumes of data. We are very happy to provide our customers with the convenience of enjoying modern telecommunication services, being video streaming services, social networks and other high quality content all over the country. We will continue improving our offers and services to provide best customer experience supported by the best network in Azerbaijan,” said Bakcell CCO Reinhard Zuba.

50 GB internet package can be purchased via “My Bakcell” application or via relevant USSD codes. More information can be found at https://www.bakcell.com/en/50gb-bundle

Bakcell will continue focusing its activities on delivering outstanding user experience to customers. To ensure this, the company constantly improves the quality of products and services, all of which is supported by network, which has the best coverage in the country and was tested by the word-famous OOKLA Company to be named the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan for third time in a row.

