Kazakhstan introduces changes to law on regulation of digital technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym Jomart Tokayev approved some changes and amendments to legislative acts on regulation of digital technologies, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The corresponding decree was signed on June 25, 2020.

The changes and amendments are to strengthen legislative guarantees for personal data protection of citizens.

Delineation of functions of authorized bodies in the field of industrial, foreign trade activity, as well as entities involved in state support of industrial and innovative activities is also expected.

The text of the signed decree is currently in the process of being published.

