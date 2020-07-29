EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates

ICT 29 July 2020 00:43 (UTC+04:00)
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Revenue rose to $2.87 billion from $2.42 billion in the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of about $2.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tags:
