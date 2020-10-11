Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K.
Apple Inc's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to the 700MHz 5G band, the newspaper reported. Lower spectrum bands such as 700MHz are used to extend the coverage of phone networks, allowing signals to reach more remote areas and extend far beyond antennas.
