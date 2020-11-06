Get iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free for 3 months!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Today’s most high-performance smartphones iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available at Azercell Exclusive shops! Delighting iPhone lovers, Azercell is pleased to provide an opportunity to experience the incredible speed of internet through Apple's next-generation devices with the highest quality 4G network in the country. The leading mobile operator presents 3-month subscription to 50GB internet pack to customers purchasing iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro smartphones from Azercell Exclusive shops.

It should be noted that, the digital solutions provider of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan. Bringing together the cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access, the latest iPhones are now available with an A14 chip, LiDAR scanner, enriched functionality and a larger screen.

Discover unlimitedly spectacular possibilities of new iPhone with Azercell!

For more information please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/iPhone12Pro

For more information, please contact [email protected]

