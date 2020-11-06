Get iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free for 3 months!

6 November 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Today’s most high-performance smartphones iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available at Azercell Exclusive shops! Delighting iPhone lovers, Azercell is pleased to provide an opportunity to experience the incredible speed of internet through Apple's next-generation devices with the highest quality 4G network in the country. The leading mobile operator presents 3-month subscription to 50GB internet pack to customers purchasing iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro smartphones from Azercell Exclusive shops.

It should be noted that, the digital solutions provider of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan. Bringing together the cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access, the latest iPhones are now available with an A14 chip, LiDAR scanner, enriched functionality and a larger screen.

Discover unlimitedly spectacular possibilities of new iPhone with Azercell!

For more information please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/iPhone12Pro

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

