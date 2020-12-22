Azerbaijan's electricity supplier introduces easy way to replenish smart card balance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC subscribers are already able to replenish the balance of smart cards of electricity counters using a mobile device, the company told Trend.

As the company said, to replenish the balance of smart cards, subscribers will need a device called a ‘card reader’. This device is on sale at ‘ASAN Kommunal’ and ‘ASAN Service’ branches.

"Users of smartphones with Micro-USB, Type-C, and Lightning charger inputs, are needed to purchase a device with the corresponding input. To pay for Azerishig services via the mobile app, it is necessary to enter the ‘subscriber's code’ or the data of the smart card in the appropriate section," Azerishig added.

These ‘card readers’ are not produced by ‘Azerishig’. Azerishig OJSC is a developer of a mobile application (software solution) associated with this card reader.

To remind, Azerishig OJSC plans to integrate into its projects a technical solution that allows subscribers to register their numbers in the company's mobile app. Through this, it will be possible to make payments through the NFC systems of mobile devices.

At the same time, as the message of the Azerishig said, funds will be withdrawn from the balance of the SIM card.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev