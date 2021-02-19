Azerbaijan, Turkey expanding co-op in space sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

During his visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Turkish Space Agency Sardar Huseyn expressed interest in close cooperation with the brotherly country in the space sector, Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC told Trend.

Sardar Huseyn discussed with the Azercosmos delegation the strategic goals of the Turkish national space program.

The sides talked about the production of domestic spacecraft by Turkey, plans to fly to the moon in 2023 and the sending of the first Turkish citizen into space in 2028.

“During the meeting, the Turkish side was provided with detailed information on the activities of Azercosmos, telecommunications, broadcasting and services of remote sensing of the earth's surface, services provided using the Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites,” Azercosmos noted.

According to Azercosmos, the participants emphasized the importance of exchange of experience in the field of training highly qualified professional personnel of both countries, improving their theoretical and practical knowledge in the space sphere.

The Turkish Space Agency was founded in December 2018. The organization unites all Turkish companies operating in the space sector.

