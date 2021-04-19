Azerbaijan, Turkic Council reach preliminary agreement on digital co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A preliminary agreement was reached between the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) to expand the cooperation in various spheres, the Azerbaijani Electronic Government Development Center told Trend on April 19.

According to the center, the parties reached a preliminary agreement on intensifying the exchange of experience in rendering of public services and digitalization, as well as on cooperation in relevant spheres within the creation of a single platform.

The ASAN service continues to implement the provisions of the memorandums of understanding signed with the relevant structures of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

