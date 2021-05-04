Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects of co-op on ICT sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev discussed with the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger the prospects of cooperation with the US companies in the ICT sector of Azerbaijan, Nabiyev wrote on Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We have exchanged views on intellectual property rights, cybersecurity, innovations. Besides, our discussions included the possibilities of cooperation with the US companies in the ICT sector of Azerbaijan,” the minister wrote.

“We’ve also considered the prospects for creating research centers in our country," Nabiyev added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev