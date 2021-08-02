YouTube channel lays a billion-dollar bet (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

A YouTube channel VMedia launches a project ‘A Billion-Dollar Bet’ to dispel the mega-fakes of the Armenian propaganda and historiography, Trend reports.

Authors of the project are ready to award a billion dollars to anyone, who can prove the published facts wrong. Facts against fakes!

«We believe that such a huge amount should be indicative of the scale of the denounced fakes, which are the cornerstone of the official Armenian historiography and propaganda. These mega-fakes, and the policy of the Armenian state relying on them are the very reason behind the century-long bloody wars in South Caucasus that hinder the achievement of peaceful co-existence of nations in the region, » the authors say.

VMedia is confident that there is a demand for such a project, primarily in the Armenian community. Therefore, it is presented as an outreach project “to provide information and educational support to the Armenian community”.

The title of our first documentary is Reasons Behind the Century-Long Wars in South Caucasus .