Cost of wholesale Internet access services down in Georgia

August 23

Tamilla Mammadova

Liberalization of the fixed broadband market in Georgia is the most empowering precondition for creating the competitive environment in the area of electronic communications, Georgian National Communication Commission told Trend.

"In accordance with our decisions, the cost of wholesale Internet access services for small and medium-sized operators decreased in 1H2021, the tariffs for wholesale services of access to global Internet resources reduced by half, also worth mentioning that the tariffs for interconnection in mobile and fixed networks were reduced by 4 times, we have also set new upper limit rates for interconnection services for companies with significant market power," said

All our decisions to open the wholesale market are aiming at the improvement of market conditions, strengthening the competition, and empowering the small and medium-sized operators, the source said.

"All these steps will ultimately benefit consumers, who, due to increased competition, will receive high-quality Internet at a more affordable price," added the commission.

"Devaluation of lari does not have a direct influence on our sphere. Though, as the Communications Commission aims at protecting the interests of consumers, we constantly review all possible changes to ensure that the conditions for the subscribers do not deteriorate," said the source.

Meanwhile, the largest providers of fixed broadband services in Georgia are Msgticom, Silknet, New Net, Skytel, Akhteli.

