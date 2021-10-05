Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet
The database that includes 1.5 billion Facebook users has been listed for sale on the DarkNet, the Privacy Affairs website said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.
It did not specify whether this was due to outages that Facebook has suffered. Publication data shows that this information appeared about 14 hours ago, before the first reports about the outage.
Earlier on Monday, the users reported that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had gone down in a major outage.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov
Azerbaijan pursues independent policy and no one must interfere in our internal affairs - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War
In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev
Construction of mosque in Jojug Marjanli, similar to Govhar Agha mosque, has symbolic meaning - President Aliyev
Returning life to completely destroyed territories in just a year shows great potential - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev lays foundations for Central Hospital, school building, first multi-apartment residential area in Jabrayil
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates military base of State Border Service in Jabrayil district