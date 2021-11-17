Russia's ROSEXIMBANK ready to provide financing to Azerbaijan for ICT, transport projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia's ROSEXIMBANK JSC is ready to provide the necessary financing to Azerbaijan in the implementation of projects in the fields of ICT and transport, Chairman of the Board of ROSEXIMBANK JSC Azer Talibov said during the business mission of Russian companies in the development of urban infrastructure "Smart City" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We see how much the demand of the Azerbaijani market for vehicles is growing. We also see the need to develop the ICT sector in Azerbaijan and are ready to provide the necessary funding for the above industries. These projects will make the life of citizens even better, and our visit to Azerbaijan is connected with this. Russian companies have extensive experience in this and are ready to work here," Talibov said.

He also believes that the results of the meeting can be summed up in three months.

