Azerbaijan can build modern society through digital transformation – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan can build a more efficient and modern society Through digital transformation, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum on "Economic Digital Transformation: New Challenges and Opportunities", Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, the development of information and communication technologies is the only means of forming a modern society.

"As a minister carrying out digitalization in Azerbaijan, I am concerned about two issues. The first is the importance of implementing digital transformation in our country. This process intersects with the economic growth that we have seen in Azerbaijan in recent years.

The second issue is that we must make sure that added value is created more efficiently and effectively in the area for which we are responsible. Therefore, this is exactly the kind of society we want to build," Nabiyev said.

