Turkmenistan eyes to expand cooperation with International Telecommunication Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to expand cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in order to further develop the country’s digital economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov said, Trend reports citing Central Asia news.

He made the remark during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It was proposed to develop drafts of Turkmenistan’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and an Action Plan for its implementation. In this regard, it is planned, by the second half of 2022, to establish permanent consultations between the ITU and the relevant state institutions of Turkmenistan on improving their work, conducting training courses, and participating in regional cybersecurity training.

These events, according to the minister, will help Turkmenistan improve its position in the Global Cybersecurity Index compiled by the ITU.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that in order to establish "electronic government," interagency meetings with Union specialists are planned for the beginning of this year.

The International Telecommunication Union, established in 1865, is a specialized agency of the United Nations and is the world's leading international organization in the field of digitalization.

Turkmenistan, as a member of this organization, has already carried out a number of joint projects, one of which was the launch into space of Turkmenistan's first artificial communication satellite, "TürkmenÄlem 52°E" in 2015.