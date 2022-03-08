Apple unveils 20-core M1 Ultra processor

Apple unveiled a new M1 Ultra chip for its Apple Silicon lineup during its Peek Performance event on Tuesday, marking the latest entry in Apple’s M1 lineup following the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Trend reports citing Hypebeast.

The updated chip, which features a custom-built architecture that combines chips called Ultra Fusion, includes a total of 20 cores, 16 of which are classified as high performance. The design essentially combines the power of two individual M1 Max chips into a single SoC (system on a chip).

The M1 Ultra supplies 2.5 terrabytes per second, which is four times the bandwidth of competing chips, and features 64 GPU cores as well as up to 128GB of RAM. The chip is equipped with 114 billion transistors, and it is capable of supporting 800 GB/s of bandwidth.

Additionally, Apple says that the new chip is able to offer higher CPU performance while operating on 100W less power and similar GPU performance to the “highest-end discrete GPU” while utilizing 200W less power.

The M1 Ultra will arrive on the market in a new Mac Studio desktop, which Apple unveiled alongside the new chip during the event.