Nar launches a summer campaign full of entertainment

Nar is pleased to start a summer campaign full of interesting activities for those who wish to spend summertime full of fun. Participants of the campaign to cover Baku and the regions will enjoy interesting games and have a chance to win gifts from Nar.

By joining the contests held on the mobile operator's social media pages, you will also have an opportunity to win valuable gifts from Nar, and most importantly, a travel package for two.

Nar’s official faces on social media - Irada Gadirova (Instagram: irada_gadirova), Samira Afandi (Instagram: efendi_music) and Jafar Najafov (Instagram: jafarnajafov) will share novelties and surprises announced by the company.

The biggest and fun surprise of the campaign will be at the end of the summer. You can get the news about that awaited day from Nar’s official accounts, as well as the official faces of the campaign and by following the hashtag #TamHaziram. To watch the campaign videos click here.

Azerfon (Nar trademark) started operating on March 21, 2007 and in a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications in Azerbaijan. The company is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 3 years.