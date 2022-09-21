Azerbaijan to develop local cybersecurity solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The state structures of Azerbaijan are taking active measures to ensure the protection of the population from cyber attacks, a representative of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Azer Ahadov said during an event on ‘Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions’, Trend reports.

According to Ahadov, the most advanced technologies are used in Azerbaijan to ensure cybersecurity.

"Our companies are cooperating with foreign companies to develop local solutions," he noted.