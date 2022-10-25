WhatsApp is down for millions of users

WhatsApp has gone down for users across the globe, with thousands of people reporting being unable to send or receive messages, Trend reports with reference to Sky News.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said more than 12,000 reports of problems had been submitted by 8.30am.

However, the number of users experiencing issues could be much higher due to the way the website collects data.

Many have taken to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app is not working.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms around the world, and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.