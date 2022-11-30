Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. ICT

Necessary to keep track of what technologies used in 5G network in Azerbaijan – Horizon Advisory consultancy (UPDATE)

ICT Materials 30 November 2022 19:30 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

Details added (first version posted at 17:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. It is necessary to keep track of what technologies are used in the 5G network in Azerbaijan, Co-founder of Horizon Advisory, a leading geopolitical consultancy, and Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Emily de La Bruyère said, answering a question from Trend during a briefing in Baku on November 30.

“The data breach or access thereto by hostile or competitive actors is a very real threat. All this occurs due to the amount of available information. There is also a threat of distorting information transmitted in the 5G network. This gives an adversary, competitor or external player the opportunity to influence developments," she said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more