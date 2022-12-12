“Nar” continues to renew its stores

“Nar” has adapted 3 more stores located in the capital and regions to the new concept. Designed in accordance with modern requirements, “Nar” stores aim to ensure comfort for customers living in the city and surrounding areas and to further improve the level of service provided. The stores are located at M. Fataliyev 40, Bakikhanov settlement, Baku, as well as Nizami Ganjavi avenue, Yevlakh and Magistral street, Beylagan city. Various services are offered to visitors in the stores, including the sale, restoration, and duplicate removal of numbers. It also offers mobile phones, various devices and accessories.

Committed to the values of customer centricity, “Nar” presents exclusive dealers and service centers throughout the country in a new concept. The mobile operator will also adapt its 13 stores to a completely new concept by the end of the year, ensuring that visitors receive information and services in a modern style. Addresses of stores and detailed information about services is available at nar.az/map.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 3 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, “Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.