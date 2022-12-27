Foreign technopark residents in Azerbaijan to get new benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Foreign ICT specialists will be granted a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was put up for discussion in today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the bill, a foreign resident of technoparks and specialists with experience in the field of information and communication technologies attracted to work in the country by this resident, are added to the list of foreigners and stateless persons who do not need to obtain a work permit. In accordance with this, temporary residence permits on the territory of Azerbaijan will be issued to these persons.

After discussion, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.