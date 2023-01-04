Iran eyes to launch joint international technology center with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Iran plans to launch a joint international technology and entrepreneurship center in cooperation with Russia in the near future, said Behrouz Abtahi, vice-chancellor of Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He made the remark at a meeting with representatives of a group of Russian startup companies in Tehran.

Abtahi noted that within the framework of the mentioned joint technology and entrepreneurship center, Iran's Shahid Beheshti University has specific programs oriented for startups.

A number of steps are being taken to increase the activity of start-up companies in Iran and to develop in this field.

Reportedly, necessary conditions have been created for the operation of more than 7,500 start-up companies in 49 science and technology parks in Iran.

During the first 8 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through November 21, 2022), Iranian banks have provided loans worth about 900 trillion rials (about $21.4 billion) to start-up companies in the country.

