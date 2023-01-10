Internet in Azerbaijan's regions remains stable despite bad weather - state providers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. There were no problems with broadband internet and telephone lines because of the sharp weather change in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Aztelekom LLC and Baktelecom LLC state internet providers.

According to the companies, there were no mass complaints related to the work of the telephone lines and the internet over the past few years.

Since the start of the Online Azerbaijan project and to date, about 766,000 households across the country have already received access to fiber-optic internet: 539,000 of them were provided with the internet in 2021–2022. This illustrates a strong increase in the pace of the development of new infrastructure.

In general, it is planned to provide all households with high-speed Internet through GPON and other broadband technologies by the end of 2024.