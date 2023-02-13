Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum held at ADA University (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum was held at ADA University on February 13, Trend reports.

The forum was arranged with the support of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (IACCI), Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis and Coordination of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4SIM), the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, and the Next Step Innovation Center.

The event was attended by officials of both countries, representatives of various organizations, business associations, higher education institutions, experts, and businessmen.

The forum created an opportunity for the exchange of experience between Azerbaijani and Israeli businessmen in the field of technologies and innovations applied in education and agriculture.

The founder of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Alex Kaplun, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzade, and Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, shared their views on the goals of the forum, Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, and opportunities for cooperation between businessmen in the field of innovation.

The event continued with panel sessions on general issues, education, and agriculture. At the general panel, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Agriculture Inam Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov, and Head of the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council Eran Doron expressed their opinions on the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

In addition, technologies used in the agricultural, educational, and scientific spheres of Azerbaijan in recent years, Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation in relevant areas and prospects for expanding ties in these areas, the digital economy, and modern approaches used in restoration work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories were also discussed during the general panel.

At the panel on education, heads of various educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan and Israel and experts shared their opinions on the challenges that the education field faces, the role of innovations in education, investment in this area, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and prospects for cooperation.

Furthermore, the panel on agriculture was held with the participation of representatives of public and private organizations from Azerbaijan and Israel. During the panel, the role of agricultural technologies and innovations in increasing productivity and more efficient use of land and water resources, the implementation of innovative agricultural startup ideas, and so on were discussed.

Bilateral meetings between startups and businessmen were also held as part of the forum.