Azerbaijan names areas of startup projects registered on its state portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The projects registered on the state portal of Enterprise Azerbaijan encompass the sectors of education, health, social area and other areas, Matanat Musayeva, head of the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, told Trend.

According to Musayeva, about 67.4 percent of registered projects belong to young people aged 15-25 years.

"Moreover, among the participants there are three people over 50 and two people under the age of 15. Registered project participants will be trained for 1 month by mentors from Azerbaijan, the US, Türkiye and Israel. We are content with the activity seen from the first day of registration. The number of accepted applications proved once again that acquiring knowledge about the startup ecosystem is of great interest to young people. At the same time, it is gratifying that there are applications from other countries," the head of portal said.

Musayeva also noted that among the 33 projects selected by experts in 12 nominations, there are 7 projects from Türkiye, as well as the projects from the US, Germany and Ireland.

"About 36 percent of the projects belong to women. Six of the projects relate to the field of technology, and four of them refer to the field of education, social and financial areas and others," she added.

Enterprise Azerbaijan, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, was established on September 19, 2018, following the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On additional measures to support competitive local production in the non-oil sector". The purpose of the EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com portal is to increase the investment attractiveness of the country and increase access to alternative sources of financing for economic development.