World Bank marks progress in Azerbaijan’s GovTech Maturity Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan’s position in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index/GTMI has improved from B group to A group, Trend reports via the World Bank.

The country got 0.775 points in GTMI, as compared to 0.604 points in 2020 index.

Azerbaijan is the only country in the South Caucasus to be included in A group.

The WB says that Azerbaijan’s online service portal (e-gov) provides multichannel access to 455 mostly transactional online services, and an electronic signature or a mobile ID (ASAN Imza) can be used to sign in. The number of people registered in the “ASAN Login” Unified Login System, created by the Electronic Government Development Center (EHIM), exceeded 2.5 million in 2022. Several other integrated service portals have been launched by the service ministries.

A tax online portal supports registration, e-filing, and payments. The e-payment portal can be used for bank transfers, credit card, or mobile payments. An e-customs portal provides access to 19 transactional services, and statistics about available services are updated daily. The e-sosial portal and mobile app were the most-used service delivery channels (9.7 million service requests in 2022) providing access to social insurance, pension, and job search services.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn