Ukrainian taxi services provider Uklon registers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Ukrainian Uklon LLC company, which provides taxi services, has been registered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the state electronic register of commercial organizations of Azerbaijan's State Tax Service.

The company's authorized capital is $100,000.

Uklon is the first and largest Ukrainian ride-hailing service. The company offers ride-hailing, delivery service, carpooling, and other transportation services. It unites tens of thousands of drivers who, in general, perform more than two million trips per month. The company is included in the list of the top 30 startups in the world.

In a recent market niche known as taxi aggregators, the owners or brands rely on their partners to coordinate taxi drivers rather than owning their own cars. Examples of taxi aggregator business models are Bolt and Uber.