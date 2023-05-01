Nar continues to bring employment opportunities for youth (PHOTO)

Nar participated in the 11th career fair organized at ADA University. The event was aimed to gather students and graduates together and support them in establishing professional relations with employers, as well as to facilitate employers' search for skilled personnel.

About 1,500 participating students and graduates of ADA learned about various career opportunities offered by companies and institutions. Nar HR representatives informed the jobseekers about the real requirements of their profession in labor market. They also supported young visitors who strive to build their career in the field of telecommunications by informing them about current vacancies. At the same time, the questions of students who want to take advantage of the experience and scholarship program of the mobile operator were answered.

It should be noted that supporting the educational development is one of the key directions in Nar’s social activity. Visit the link to get information about the large-scale projects of the mobile operator in this field.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable price.