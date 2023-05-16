Azercell aims to cover 100% of liberated territories of Azerbaijan by mobile communication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azercell aims at 100% coverage of Azerbaijani liberated territories by mobile communications, CEO of Azercell Zarina Zeynalova said during the GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023 event in Baku, Trend reports.

"We provide communications for more than 5 million subscribers in Azerbaijan. We invest in three main areas: infrastructure, efficiency and human capital. Today, the company is working on a project to expand and cover the 4G network. We have updated over half of the mobile stations, and we want to install another 150 new mobile stations. We aim to reach Azerbaijan’s Karabakh with mobile communications and contribute to the social development of this region. This will also speed up the recovery process,” she said.

“I also want to mention the launch of a program to improve and achieve the effectiveness of the provided services. We are achieving the goals of providing a secure network for our subscribers by modernizing and updating the infrastructure," the CEO of Azercell added.

According to Zeynalova, Azercell developed a fintech solution last year, which allowed accelerating the development of the financial industry sector.

"Digital sustainability is critically important and in this regard we are focused on training our employees in Spain and other countries in order to achieve even greater indicators in the development of the company and the provided services," she said.