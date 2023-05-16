Azerbaijan's Agrodiary talks necessity of automating agricultural processes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The use of large amounts of data in the agricultural sector will accelerate its development, CEO of Azerbaijan’s Agrodairy LLC Niyazi Amirbayov said during the “GSMA Mobile 360 ​​Eurasia 2023” event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Amirbayov, the next stage in the development of the agricultural sector should be based on artificial intelligence (AI).

“Artificial intelligence is necessary for fast and high-quality data processing, as well as for making the right decisions. It’s also necessary to automate the development of the economy and use the internet connection in production to achieve greater efficiency,” he noted.

“Besides, the use of telecommunications in the agricultural sector will accelerate the development of remote areas," the LLC’s general director added.

Brought by the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association), the event features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT (internet of things), AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cyber security, and more.

The event convenes experts and decision-makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, and senior executives from the leading mobile operators, and digital corporations.