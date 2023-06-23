Azerbaijan to conduct survey on quality of services of Internet providers (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A survey will be conducted on the quality of services provided by Internet providers in Azerbaijan, the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (AICT) told Trend.

AICT plans to conduct various surveys and studies in this area to understand the current situation in the telecommunications market.

"This will allow to get the opinion of consumers about the quality of services provided by ISPs in terms of price, characteristics of services, and will help the regulator to conduct more fundamental work in this area," the Agency said.