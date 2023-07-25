Azerbaijan’s Azerpost LLC developing own mobile banking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerpost [postal service in Azerbaijan] LLC is developing its own mobile banking, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerpost LLC Afgan Jalilov said during an event dedicated to the results of the first half of 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, the company attaches special importance to the digitalization sector, and the launch of relevant mobile applications is expected in the future.

"We are working on the development of the Azerpost mobile application as well as a mobile application for financial services," he added.

Azerpost LLC's revenues amounted to 33 million manat ($19.4 million) from January through June 2023, which is 3 percent more compared to the same period last year. The net profit of Azerpost amounted to 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) during the reporting period.