Azerbaijan’s Azerpost LLC to launch its network of parcel lockers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerpost [postal service in Azerbaijan] LLC will launch its network of parcel lockers in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerpost LLC Afgan Jalilov said during an event dedicated to the results of the first half of 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, special parcel lockers will be installed across the country, from where citizens will be able to pick up their parcels.

"This is very convenient because the parcel lockers can work 24/7," he added.

The parcel lockers are automated terminals for the delivery of parcels, created as an alternative delivery method with which you can pick up a parcel or letter yourself without the participation of a postal employee.