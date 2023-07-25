Azerbaijan’s Azerpost LLC meditates getting license for providing banking services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerpost [postal service in Azerbaijan] LLC is considering obtaining a license to provide banking services, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerpost LLC Afgan Jalilov said during an event dedicated to the results of the first half of 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, relevant negotiations were held with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in this regard.

"This issue is not a priority today; we are focused on continuing our activities as a postal operator," he said.

"The requirements of the CBA in this matter proceed from the fact that Azerpost needs to create a separate structure that could provide banking services," he added.

Jalilov pointed out that the LLC provides financial distribution services.

"We are ready to cooperate with banks in the field of selling banking, that is, their services on the basis of Azerpost," he said.

Azerpost LLC's revenues amounted to 33 million manat ($19.4 million) from January through June 2023, which is 3 percent more compared to the same period last year. The net profit of Azerpost amounted to 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) during the reporting period.