"Innovations Center" and "Azerlotereya" OJSC inked a memorandum (R)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The "Innovations Center" of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Azerlotereya" OJSC signed a memorandum.

The director of the "Innovations Center" Vusal Rustamov and the chairman of the Board of Directors of "Azerlotereya" Osman Karakush signed the memorandum at a ceremony hosted by the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center.

The main goal of the memorandum is to deepen and develop mutual cooperation in the field of modern pedagogical and information and communication technologies that boost the development of the startup ecosystem and the education of citizens in our country.

The joint cooperation of the "Innovations Center" with the country's legal lottery organizer and sports betting operator "Azerlotereya" will serve to implement the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experience, and to realize the intention of educating citizens through the application of information technologies in modern society, education and industry.

Within the framework of the memorandum, it is planned to support startups in various fields, as well as projects that will be useful for society and can be brought to the world market.