Azercell Business integrates cutting-edge technologies in the agricultural industry (R)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Azercell Business, a prominent contributor to the country’s agricultural development through the application of advanced technologies, introduces an innovative IOT-type solution designed for irrigation systems. The new "Irrigation Control System" solution is designed for remote monitoring and management capabilities for the irrigation process of large agricultural areas.

Azercell's new agro solution, besides facilitating the irrigation process, will allow entrepreneurs to optimize costs and operational time. Besides, by benefitting from automated management processes, it will help to produce more products and, most importantly, to effectively control the use of water resources.

The solution, which is accessible via user-friendly web and mobile applications, allows real-time management of the irrigation system, offering such functions as remote power supply, uninterrupted operation, start/stop, and irrigation direction control. Moreover, the application ensures the protection of the supply cable and notifies users about potential attempts of external interference in the system.

This new solution by Azercell Business aligns perfectly with the socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026, contributing to the improvement and digitization of agriculture. As the first-of-its-kind solution introduced by a mobile operator in the country, it will support the strategic frameworks of a sustainably growing competitive economy, a clean environment and a "green growth” country.

For detailed information about the "Irrigation Control System" solution of Azercell please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate/iot/suvarmaya-nezaret-sistemi.html