The "FIRST Robotics Competition" winners supported by Azercell were awarded (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The leading mobile operator participated in the awarding ceremony for Azerbaijani young roboticists.

The awarding ceremony of the MecHack #9030 team representing Azerbaijan in the "FIRST Robotics Competition" (FRC) with the support of Azercell was held. It should be noted that with the support of Azercell and the organization of the "Train Brain" center, our students took part in the NASA world-class competition for the first time and received a prize. Thus, 22 young people in the team named MecHack #9030, presented the robot they had developed for the “FIRST Robotics Competition” (FRC) to the jury in New York. Our team, which advanced to the finals from the very first attempt, returned home with a special "Rookie Inspiration" award for its social projects presented in the championship game held in Houston.

The young roboticists were awarded special certificates by the "Train Brain" center and Azercell. The representatives of the leading mobile operator congratulated our team on their international success and wished our team new achievements in their studies in the field of information technology and robotics. At the same time, at the event, "Azercell Telecom" was awarded by the "Train Brain" center for its trust in the team and constant contribution to the development of our youth.