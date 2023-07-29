CityNet offers 10 Gbps Internet for the first time in Azerbaijan (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The leading Internet provider of Azerbaijan CityNet has made the Internet connection of its individual and corporate clients faster and higher quality.

The company for the first time in Azerbaijan has created the necessary infrastructure for the implementation of XGPON technology.

CityNet services users will benefit from the fast Internet connection at up to 10 Gbps speed thanks to XGPON. Customers will be able to enjoy video calls, online movies, games, and other features using uninterrupted and high-quality Internet.

With the use of this technology CityNet, which provides a fast and reliable user services, continues to contribute to the development of business and improve the quality of customer experience.

It should be noted that CityNet is the first provider that introduce XGPON technology in our country.

CityNet is a constantly growing internet provider that offers high-speed fixed internet, home phone service and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) service. For more information, visit the official website at www.citynet.az or feel free to dial *1177.