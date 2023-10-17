Azerbaijan to increase number of solar-powered radio stations in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of solar-powered radio stations will reach more than 30 in Karabakh, Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Director of Media Relations at Azercell Telecom LLC, said this at a press conference dedicated to the Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

"The mobile network infrastructure has been built from scratch in Karabakh. At the moment, there are more than 125 radio station bases there," she noted.

In addition, Azercell has introduced another innovation to protect the environment.

"It is planned to reach more than 30 solar-powered radio mobile stations by the end of this year," Nigar Shikhlinskaya added.

Thus, the mobile network conducted in Karabakh meets all world standards and complies with environmental requirements.

Mobile communication was recently conducted in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand, as well as Sugovushan and Askeran.

Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition "Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".